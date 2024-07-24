ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

