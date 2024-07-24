Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($13.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 875.40 ($11.32).

LON:INF traded up GBX 18.36 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 865.36 ($11.19). The company had a trading volume of 3,508,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,119. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 684 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.40 ($11.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 848.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 818.65. The company has a market capitalization of £11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,884.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

