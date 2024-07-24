Insider Buying: International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Insider Acquires 1,407 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Gillian Elcock purchased 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.63 ($12,901.75).

International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:IBT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 702 ($9.08). The stock had a trading volume of 42,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,967. International Biotechnology has a one year low of GBX 548 ($7.09) and a one year high of GBX 718 ($9.29). The company has a market capitalization of £274.76 million, a P/E ratio of 672.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 650.42.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

