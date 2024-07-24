Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Sells 6,349,021 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A traded down $1,572.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650,007.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624,372.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610,633.03.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

