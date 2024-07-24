Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells 17,068 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caleres stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 679,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

