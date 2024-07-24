Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $487,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. 87,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,715. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.