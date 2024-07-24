Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$298,620.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Derick Nathan Czember purchased 3,470 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 27,064 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$401,900.40.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.8527316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

