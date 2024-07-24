Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells 812 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $18,692.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 995,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

