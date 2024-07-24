Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $199,679.28.

On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00.

PCVX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 719,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

