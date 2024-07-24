Insider Selling: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Sells 18,572 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $186,648.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,825,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,892,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

WEST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 111,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,397. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $35,416,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

