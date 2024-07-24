Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 215.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,326,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NSIT traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.70. 231,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,085. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average is $192.07. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

