International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.50

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Biotechnology Stock Performance
LON:IBT opened at GBX 708.96 ($9.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of £277.49 million, a P/E ratio of 672.38 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 652.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650.42. International Biotechnology has a twelve month low of GBX 548 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 718 ($9.29).
About International Biotechnology
