Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 230,030 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $33.35.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.