Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Trading Up 1.1 %

IVZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 1,121,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

