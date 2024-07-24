Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,457 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. 7,912,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $172.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

