Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Investar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. 78,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

