io.net (IO) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

io.net (IO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. io.net has a total market cap of $245.57 million and approximately $50.25 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.71347138 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $70,076,061.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

