iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 104,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 3,505.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 483,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 470,496 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

