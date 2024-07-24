iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 104,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.