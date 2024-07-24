iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 71,197 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 54,187 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

