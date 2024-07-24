iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Position Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMCV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 2,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.