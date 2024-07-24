iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,626 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,692. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

