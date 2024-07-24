iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,934,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,756 shares.The stock last traded at $58.77 and had previously closed at $59.49.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.