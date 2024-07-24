iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,934,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,756 shares.The stock last traded at $58.77 and had previously closed at $59.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.