iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

