iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 2,109,388 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

