iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 713,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,823,777 shares.The stock last traded at $180.12 and had previously closed at $179.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

