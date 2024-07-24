iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWV traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.59. 86,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.