JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$176.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

CNR stock traded down C$6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$158.91. 1,555,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,591. The company has a market cap of C$101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

