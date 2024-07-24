JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.49. 1,988,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,659. The stock has a market cap of $604.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

