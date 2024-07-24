JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 14,047,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,720,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

