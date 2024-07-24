Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $14.82. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 1,074,514 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Trading Down 11.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 174,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.