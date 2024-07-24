Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $446.16 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00044200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

