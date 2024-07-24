Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.