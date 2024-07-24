KeyCorp Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $12.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

COUR stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $9,525,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $5,048,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Coursera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

