Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,620. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.28. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.