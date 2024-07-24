Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.18

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 23404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $3,756,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 39.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

