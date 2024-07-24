Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.50

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 277.43 ($3.59), with a volume of 78619773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.20 ($3.55).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.94) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.17) to GBX 310 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
