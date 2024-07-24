Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNSL opened at $374.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

