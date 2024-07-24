KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

KKR traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,870. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.