Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,263. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.07.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

