Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. 2,572,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.07.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

