KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $149,475.68

KOK (KOK) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $413,057.62 and $149,475.68 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,933.87 or 0.99986939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00075235 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00130658 USD and is up 23.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $82,005.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.