Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,419. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.