Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Roper Technologies
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Roper Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %
Roper Technologies stock traded down $42.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,060. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.54 and a 200 day moving average of $545.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
