Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,859. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $121.87 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.