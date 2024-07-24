Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.67. The company had a trading volume of 256,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

