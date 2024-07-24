Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,047,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.