Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 7,361,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.