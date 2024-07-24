Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.