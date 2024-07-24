Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

