Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,160,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,022,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

